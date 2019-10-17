Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Shared the First Photo of Their Newborn Daughter

Ryan Reynolds just shared the first glimpse of his newborn daughter in a touching tweet.

Though the Deadpool 2 star took the liberty of covering up the infant's face with a pink smiley, this first snap of Ryan, wife Blake Lively, and the couple's third child is still absolutely adorable. It's also the only real look we've had so far at the pair's new addition to the family.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

"I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano," wrote Ryan alongside the sweet snap of the trio. Blake, proud mama, is absolutely beaming up at Ryan, whose hand is seen resting atop his wife's head, with their new baby in between them both.

Reynolds' tweet was part of a politically-charged comment surrounding Canada's upcoming elections and how important it is to ensure we're all doing our part to help reduce the impact of climate change. Given that Ryan likely wanted as many eyes to see it as humanly possible, including the sweet new family photo was a smart way to do just that.

Reynolds and Lively typically aren't very forthcoming when it comes to sharing photos of their children, or offering much information at all. While the the family hasn't officially come out and announced their newborn's sex just yet, it's safe to say from Ryan's caption that he and Blake are now the proud parents of three girls.

Ryan and Blake are parents to 4-year-old James and 3-year-old Inez. Their third child arrived earlier this summer, though news only just arrived earlier in October. The actress first debuted her pregnancy after making a splash during May's Detective Pikachu movie premiere in New York City. Decked out in a sunny yellow dress with matching nails to channel the film's titular electric mouse, she made headlines after appearing with Ryan while noticeably pregnant.

Recently, Blake shared her Amazon baby registry in a bid to help other expectant mothers deduce exactly what they might need to prep for their own new additions.

"I understand how overwhelming it is to be a new parent. What they don't tell you is it never gets less overwhelming, but with each kid I do learn more," Lively shared. "Before I had my first, I was lucky enough to have the parents in my life who I trusted most share their 'must haves' with me. I hope to do the same for you with my baby registry picks. Good luck! You're gonna' need it."

As Baby No. 3 continues to grow alongside her obviously loving parents, hopefully we'll get a better look at the infant in the months to come.