Blake Lively Reveals Her Extremely Relatable Motivation for Attending Events with Ryan Reynolds

They say love is a battlefield, but if you’re Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, it’s really more like a smorgasbord.

Lively, 30, and Reynolds, 41, stepped out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday evening to attend an employee orientation for the Dead Pool star’s new liquor company, Aviation Gin. (What, your office orientation didn't include the appearance of two A-list celebs?)

The mother of two was her usual casual cool self in a white off-the-shoulder long sleeve mididress with a halter strap looped about her neck — think cocktail party meets low-key beach day. Blake paired the elegant gown with nude sandals (shop a similar look here), a single drop earring, and a low ponytail.

Reynolds complemented his wife in a darker color scheme, wearing a navy suit jacket and slacks with a gray dress shirt and his signature wide-rim glasses.

Before you applaud Blake for clearing her schedule to show up for her man, know this: she’s only in it for the free food.

Lively ribbed her entrepreneurial husband on her Instagram story, posting a selfie with philanthropic couple Jonathan and Lizzie Tisch with the caption, “The look on our faces = when you all go to a party just for the free food … ” Like, we get that she’s joking, but TBH it’s not a bad strategy …

During the event, Reynolds jokingly shared his expectations with employees, telling the crowd, “I recommend real pain and oversharing in an ‘out of office.’ I love oversharing.”

Never change, Blyan (OK, we’ll work on the nickname).