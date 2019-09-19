Blake Lively Has Two Different Pixie Cuts in Her New Movie 

UPDATE: Two years after Blake Lively was spotted on set filming scenes for The Rhythm Section with short black hair, the film's trailer is finally here. Along with the debut of Lively's British accent, her shaggy black pixie cut is in full view.

Image zoom Blake Lively's Hair in The Rhythm Section Babieka

Lively's dark pixie isn't the only short hairstyle that the actress wears in the movie. The new trailer also shows her with a dirty blonde version of the cut, complete with bangs. The color is similar to Lively's sandy blonde hair, but the short length is a major departure from her signature long, loose waves.

Image zoom Blake Lively's Hair in the Rhythm Section Babieka

You can see both of Lively's pixie cuts in action when the film hits theaters on January 31, 2020.

Blake Lively, is that you?

As the actress continues to ditch her signature blonde, mermaid-like hair while filming her upcoming thriller, The Rhythm Section, in Dublin, Sunday’s transformation displayed that she has diverted to the other end of the color spectrum.

Modeling a fresh black pixie cut over the weekend, the Gossip Girl alum showed that she can pull off any dye job, even when wearing less than glamorous attire.

The 30-year-old, who plays a woman that takes her family’s murder investigation into her own hands, went incognito in the cropped wig, which she paired with dismal separates and an oversized trench coat.

The mom of two appeared to be a fan of her new look, as she shared a photo of her character’s dark makeover on Instagram.

Whether she's a blonde bombshell or mysterious with a raven pixie cut, leave it to Lively to pull anything off!