Blake Lively Put Ryan Reynolds in the Doghouse Thanks to Jake Gyllenhaal

When you semi-insult your wife on live television, there's a good chance you'll face some repercussions back home. And no one knows this better than Ryan Reynolds, who is now living in the dog house thanks to some unsavory comments about Blake Lively's cooking on Good Morning America last week.

Reynolds was dishing on his new-found bromance with his Life co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, and got to talking about what goes on during their hangout sessions in the 'burbs. "He comes over and—Blake, my wife, is very good at cooking and Jake might just be a little bit better." Oh no.

A week later during an appearance on E! News with Gyllenhaal, Reynolds revealed that those comments didn't go unnoticed by Lively. "Funny enough, I'm actually living right now in an actual dog house," joked Reynolds. "Baxter is usually staying in there, but he's moved out for now. He's been upgraded to the main bed."

The three best friends that anyone could have ... maybe.

"I wasn't totally in the dog house because they [Blake and Jake] get competitive with the cooking. They're both incredibly accomplished chefs," admitted Reynolds on a more serious note. "It’s exactly like Chopped," added Gyllenhaal.

