Blake Lively Designs a Diaper Bag and Names It After Her Daughter

Blake Lively can add handbag designer to her expanding resume. The actress and entrepreneur teamed up with Sandast to design her first-ever bag, and she named it after her 8-month-old daughter James Reynolds!

Made with premium leather that has been distressed by hand, the beautiful cognac diaper bag ($860; preserve.com) combines both style and function. Equipped with multiple pockets and sturdy zip-up compartments, Lively clearly had her own needs as a new mom in mind when she envisioned the bag.

Courtesy

This isn't the first time Lively has designed an item for her website. Earlier in the summer, she co-designed a breezy dress with Amour Vert. Here's hoping she continues to create stylish custom pieces for Preserve.

