Blake Lively Captures a Funny Moment with the Trainer Responsible for Her Toned Body

Blake Lively has always been one of the fittest actresses to dazzle on the red carpet, but we knew she meant serious business when the beauty revealed a svelte physique just after giving birth to her first child in January. And while we know Mrs. Ryan Reynolds has an affinity for artisanal cuisine and earth-grown products thanks to her lifestyle site, Preserve, we weren’t exactly sure how she was breaking a sweat post-baby—until now.
Yesterday, Lively took to Instagram to share a humorous image of herself literally poking Don Saladino, the man who has been training her. “This fit dude, @donsaladino NOSE how to kick my butt (see what I did there),” she captioned the shot:
The mom of one also made a joke about cellulite and how it’s “so much cuter on babies.” And while the photo reveals that Saladino definitely is into fun and games, their gym-ready frocks and nearby weight-training stations prove the two truly do work hard for their toned bodies.
