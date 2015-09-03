Blake Lively Captures a Funny Moment with the Trainer Responsible for Her Toned Body

Blake Lively has always been one of the fittest actresses to dazzle on the red carpet, but we knew she meant serious business when the beauty revealed a svelte physique just after giving birth to her first child in January. And while we know Mrs. Ryan Reynolds has an affinity for artisanal cuisine and earth-grown products thanks to her lifestyle site, Preserve, we weren’t exactly sure how she was breaking a sweat post-baby—until now.

Yesterday, Lively took to Instagram to share a humorous image of herself literally poking Don Saladino, the man who has been training her. “This fit dude, @donsaladino NOSE how to kick my butt (see what I did there),” she captioned the shot:

This fit dude, @donsaladino NOSE how to kick my butt (see what I did there 😜👃) #WhyIsCelluliteIsSoMuchCuterOnBabies You'll die over his training on Broadway. Officially a maniac. Which is of course why we get along. 😄😄😆😋💪💥 A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Sep 2, 2015 at 3:57pm PDT

The mom of one also made a joke about cellulite and how it’s “so much cuter on babies.” And while the photo reveals that Saladino definitely is into fun and games, their gym-ready frocks and nearby weight-training stations prove the two truly do work hard for their toned bodies.

RELATED VIDEO: Get that Look: Blake Lively's Dewy Blush

RELATED: Blake Lively Designs a Diaper Bag and Names It After Her Daughter