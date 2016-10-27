Blake Lively Cradles Amber Tamblyn’s Baby Bump: “So Proud of My Dear Friend”

It’s just been one day since Amber Tamblyn announced her pregnancy in an emotional Instagram post, and her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star Blake Lively has already met with the mom-to-be to congratulate her on the news.

Lively posted a sweet Instagram photo on Thursday, in which she cradles the pregnant star’s growing baby bump. Tamblyn looks radiant in red, holding Lively’s hand on her belly and opening her mouth in excitement. The mom-of-two couldn’t look happier for her friend, resting her head on her shoulder.

“’I am asking you to rethink women, period. Go deep. See the frame that holds the big picture…’ So proud of my dear friend, and new mama to be, @amberrosetamblyn,” Lively wrote. “Whatever your beliefs, one thing is certain, the world must be a better, safer place for women and girls. The time is now.”

The Shallows star knows a thing or two about motherhood: She welcomed her first child with hubby Ryan Reynolds back in December 2014, a baby girl named James, and delivered a second child in September. While they haven’t released details about the baby’s name or sex, fans are speculating that they welcomed another girl, as Reynolds joked about the mobile above his “daughter’s crib.”

Either way, Tamblyn’s baby on the way already has a playmate or two in Lively’s brood.