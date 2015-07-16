Blake Lively Shows Off the "Perks" of Breastfeeding in New Instagram Snap

Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty
Kelsey Glein
Jul 16, 2015 @ 10:15 am

It looks like Blake Lively has motherhood to thank for its cleavage-boosting benefits. Although it's been just over seven months since the actress gave birth to her and husband Ryan Reynolds's first child, James, the star mom is already back in tip-top shape.

However, there's one thing about her body that's noticeably different—her cup size. Lively revealed the "perks" of breastfeeding in a gorgeous Instagram photo today, which shows the new mom posing in a purple bikini top with picturesque scenery in the background (below). The lifestyle guru also flaunted her recently dyed bronde hair in the snap, which she captioned: "The PERKS of breastfeeding. #YesThatsRiceInMyHair #BlondevsBronde #BrondeJamesBronde." One thing's for sure—Lively looks incredible.

The PERKS of breastfeeding. 😳😊🍼👙🍼 #YesThatsRiceInMyHair #BlondevsBronde #BrondeJamesBronde

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

