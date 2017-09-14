Blake Lively Wears an Orange Prison Uniform Like a Crop Top

Leave it to Blake Lively to look chic in what is objectively the least flattering outfit of all time.

Lively, 30, has been hard at work shooting her upcoming film, A Simple Favor, in Toronto over the past month or so.

The last time we caught up with the actress, she was decked out in her birthday suit (seriously, it was her birthday and she was wearing a suit—the headline writes itself).

This time around, things appear a tad grimmer for Blake’s character, Emily—instead of festive formalwear, Lively was spotted on set on Wednesday wearing bright orange prison separates.

Even more shocking than this apparent plot twist is the fact that Blake actually looks good in prison wear. Who looks good in that shade of orange? Lively’s character appears to have re-styled her attire, tying a belly-baring knot in her loose orange top and cuffing the matching pants to hit mid-shin. Blake rocks French braids and white sneakers with the look, and it’s honestly kind of stylish. She may be a criminal, but her act is clearly no crime of fashion.

TheImageDirect.com

If anyone could inspire us to invest in a prison jumpsuit, it would be this gal.