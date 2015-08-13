Blake Lively Shows Off Her New-Found Chair-Racing Talents

Blake Lively has a new favorite sport. And no it isn't surfing, paddleboarding, or even hot yoga—it's chair racing!

Yes, the actress has adopted the activity of choice for bored office workers and she showed off her new skills this week in an Instagram video. "So I've finally found a talent. Watch out world. The Indy Chair Racing contest is coming for you..." she wrote in the caption.

We're not sure who her opponent was, but it looks like Lively won thanks to help of her cute white sneakers and her distressed jeans (the actress herself used the hashtag "#RaddestJeansEverHuh" to describe them). However, not everyone in the office was as was as thrilled Lively about the event. "Turns out other people weren't so happy about my talent," she also noted in her caption.

The new mom is reportedly in talks to star in the shark thriller In the Deep as a surfer who gets stranded on a buoy and finds herself in the company of a Great White. Not sure that chair racing will help you with that one, Blake!

