Is Blake Lively the New Face of Chanel?

Possibly! Reports from E! Online speculate that Gossip Girl star Blake Lively recently shot a Chanel handbag ad campaign in Paris. And the rumor may very well be true—not only has the label tapped celebrities for previous handbag campaigns (like Lily Allen in 2009), but Lively has been spotted with Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld numerous times throughout the past year. She sat front row at Chanel's summer couture show in Paris and she and Lagerfeld hit Chanel Fashion's Night Out party together this September (left). Lively already has a Christian Louboutin shoe named after her—will a Chanel handbag be next?

MORE! Get the dish on Gossip Girl co-star Leighton Meester’s Vera Wang ads.