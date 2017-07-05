Cool Aunt Blake Lively and Her Look-Alike Nephew Are Total "Party Animals"

Blake Lively’s Fourth of July was decidedly more low-key than last year. Instead of hanging with the hubs at what was 2016's most publicized Independence Day party (Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island shindig, ICYMI)—Lively kept things cas' with her extended fam.

The Gossip Girl alum, 29, posted a single photo from the holiday festivities, a selfie with her 14-year-old nephew, Baylen Johnson.

Before we go any further, we need to take a moment to appreciate that the soon-to-be high school freshman in question is #blessed with show biz relatives. His mom is Teen Witch herself, Robyn Lively; dad is Bart Johnson, aka Coach Bolton of High School Musical fame; aunt is Blake-freakin’-Lively, and his uncle is Deadpool, so … yeah, we’re pretty jealous of a 14-year-old.

The family resemblance is uncanny—look at Blake and Baylen in their cool-kid shades and matching quasi-smiles. To be unfazed in the presence of Blake Lively is truly a virtue, even when she’s your aunt.

Party animals 🇺🇸🎉🇺🇸 A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:56pm PDT

By the way, this isn’t the first time Lively has played the cool Aunt card.

Here, she gives her nephews Jake and Bo a *LIVELY* tour of Columbia:

Taking my smart boys to Columbia. One more step in the endless quest to kidnap my awesome nephews to NY. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Feb 22, 2016 at 9:16am PST

Here’s her niece, Heather, getting glam with a little help from Blake’s squad:

My gorgeous niece Heather stealin' my glam 💅🏼😊 So excited to have little Miss Reynolds as my date tonight! No one more fun than her 😍😍😍💘😍😍 A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jul 21, 2016 at 3:02pm PDT

RELATED: So Blake Lively and Coach Bolton from High School Musical Are Actually Related

Please, if time travel ever becomes a thing, let me be reborn as Blake Lively’s niece.