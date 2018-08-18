Blake Lively Pulls Off the Trickiest Color Known to Woman

Blake Lively has made it known that she isn’t afraid to take a fashion risk. Just yesterday, the actress stepped out wearing two velvet blazers and nothing else underneath — something that we’re pretty sure hasn’t been done before.

For her second OOO while making the press rounds for her new movie A Simple Favor in N.Y.C. on Friday, Lively upped the ante by pulling off the trickiest color known to woman in a form-fitting Versace suit. Whether you want to call it lime, neon, or highlighter green, the shade is difficult to master, but Blake not only wore it with confidence, she also dared to pair it with equally bright accessories.

Gotham/Getty Images

Aquamarine drop earrings, embellished fuchsia heels, and a matching pink lip added the finishing touches to the actress’s suit-sweater combo.

With her mermaid waves pulled back into a polished bun, we’re completely fixated on Lively’s vibrant lewk. But warning: don’t stare too long, your eyes will start to hurt.

This was just day one for the film’s international press tour, so it appears as if Blake’s sartorial marathon has just begun.