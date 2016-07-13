You'll Go Wild for Blake Lively's Latest Mixed-Print Maternity Style

By Olivia Bahou Updated Jul 13, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Credit: Splash News

Blake Lively's N.Y.C. press tours are a whirlwind of high-fashion looks, fun accessories, and envy-inducing hair. Add in one growing baby bump, and the 28-year-old actress's promotion of her new Woody Allen film, Café Society, has us watching her every move.

Her latest sartorial venture? A plunging mixed-print Valentino number that perfectly highlights her growing pregnant belly. Paired with T-strap Louboutins and a studded matching clutch, Lorraine Schwartz bangles, and cascading beachy waves, we have ourselves a style home run.

Of course, it's no surprise that the private star is taking this press tour as an opportunity to showcase her style chops: Last year, she donned 10 jaw-dropping looks in a single day. Her bump adds an interesting factor into the equation and so far the Shallows star has expertly dressed her new figure—proving that you can still take fashion risks a several months into your pregnancy.

On Tuesday alone, the actress wowed us with her unique style by donning two unique ensembles: a cut-out Jonathan Simkhai dress and a glittery blue number by Diane von Furstenberg.

Credit: Robert Kamau/Getty

Lively sparkled in a sequined Diane von Furstenberg blue gown topped with a long sleeveless wrap and a pair of shimmery pumps.

Robert Kamau/Getty

Credit: AKM-GSI

The actress stunned in N.Y.C. in a pink cutout Jonathan Simkhai gown. She made the look her own with a Christian Louboutin charm bag and Sophia Webster strappy sandals.

AKM-GSI

What will she come up with next?

