Blake Lively 's N.Y.C. press tours are a whirlwind of high-fashion looks, fun accessories, and envy-inducing hair. Add in one growing baby bump, and the 28-year-old actress's promotion of her new Woody Allen film, Café Society, has us watching her every move.

Of course, it's no surprise that the private star is taking this press tour as an opportunity to showcase her style chops: Last year, she donned 10 jaw-dropping looks in a single day. Her bump adds an interesting factor into the equation and so far the Shallows star has expertly dressed her new figure—proving that you can still take fashion risks a several months into your pregnancy.