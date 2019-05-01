The One Thing All of Blake Lively's Met Gala Gowns Have in Common

What sort of fashion wizardry is Blake Lively capable of? Well, looking at her track record at the Met Gala, it's clear the self-styled actress has got some sort of magic touch.

The Gossip Girl alum made a splash at her very first Met Gala in 2008. That year set a clear precedent for Lively, and every time she's arrived on those illustrious steps since, she's managed to impress and build on her favorite aesthetic: Embellishments on embellishments.

Yes, Lively — who has attended an impressive nine galas in her time — has always worn gowns with over-the-top embellishments, from feathers (2008 and 2017) to variations of floral applique (2010, 2011 and 2016) to all. the. beading (2009, 2014, and 2019).

Here's the complete rundown of her Met looks, from her Serena van der Woodsen halcyon days to a parade of Gucci, Gucci, and more Gucci.

2008: "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy"

Feathers, gloves, and a mint's worth of diamonds: Lively made a huge statement with her first appearance at the gala, wearing a standout dress from Ralph Lauren's 40th-anniversary collection, which would kick off her love affair with feathered detailing.

2009: "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion"

Lively began a brief blue period the very next year. Dressed in floor-grazing Versace, this outfit was anything but demure, with a slit cut up to there and plenty of skin on display.

2010: "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity"

The gala is a black-tie affair, but Lively's no slave to rules. This micro-mini Marchesa proves as much. In a sea of floor-length gowns, this dress stood out in more ways than one. Lively's legs were on full display and the ultra-detailed embellishments shimmered under the spotlights.

2011: "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty"

It was no coincidence that Lively wore Chanel to the event the same year she became the face of the brand. This embellished naked dress added a twist to the usual is-she-or-isn't-she naked motif with a long draped panel. Leave it to Karl Lagerfeld to add some spice to a tried-and-true red carpet style.

2013: "PUNK: Chaos to Couture"

When Lively likes something, she sticks to it. Case in point: 2013 was the beginning of a major Gucci phase. A strapless fit-and-flare gown isn't anything new — especially for Lively — but this tattered, layered, and intricately deconstructed design was as about as punk as someone known for playing a private school grad could go.

2014: "Charles James: Beyond Fashion"

This could be the most on-theme that Lively's ever gone at the gala. The Gucci gown was all Old Hollywood, from its barely there color to its allover beading, keeping in line with Charles James's classic shapes. It may not have the volume that James's creations were known for, but it had plenty of drama.

2016: "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology"

Did we mention that Lively's all about Gucci? This strapless gown didn't really recall anything about tech in fashion, but there's no denying it is a standout look.

2017: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between"

Lively moved on from her Gucci phase, opting for another fashion heavy hitter: Atelier Versace. But the new name isn't changing her go-to details. Check the feathers, beading, and glam look. It's all there, offering up the classic Lively signatures in a new gilded package.

2018: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination"

Versace seems to be Lively's new go-to. Her showstopping baroque gown reportedly took over 600 hours to create — and it shows. Jewels, sheer panels, embroidery — it goes on and on. Plus, Lively stayed in line with the theme with the addition of a halo headpiece. It'll be tough to top this look, but Lively seems up for any challenge.