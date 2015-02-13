Blake Lively Makes a Triumphant Post-Baby Return to Fashion Week

Well, we do miss her fabulous maternity style, but this is pretty great too. Blake Lively made a stunning return to New York Fashion Week after giving birth to a daughter less than two months ago.

Lively showed off her svelte figure in a gorgeous black-and-white dress to attend the runway show for Gabriela Cadena. A yellow clutch gave a little color to her ensemble, which also featured white pointed-toe heels and a black coat.

RELATED: Blake Lively's V-Day Decorations Are Courtesy of Taylor Swift and Beyonce

The actress and founder of the lifestyle site Preserve has been laying low since she and husband Ryan Reynolds became parents in December, but we hope to catch Lively at more fashion week appearnces. Earlier this month Reynolds, who has been busy promoting new films Woman in Gold and The Voices revealed that the couple gave their new bundle of joy a family name.

PHOTOS: Blake Lively’s Best Maternity Style Moments of 2014