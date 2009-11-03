Blake Lively Likes Serena's Style

Gossip Girl's Blake Lively admits in the November issue of Nylon that she dresses just like her character Serena van der Woodsen, and last night's episode backed up her confession! At the election party for Trip Van Der Bilt, Serena showed off her plunging neckline with a tight high ponytail and ropey braid, just like Lively wore at this year's Emmy Awards. Between Serena's vixen-like style and Lively's smoldering off-screen choices, it's only a wonder who gets inspiration from whom!

 Joyann King