How Does Blake Lively Explore Paris? With the Help of This New Guide Book

Over the weekend, the fashion crowd enjoyed a brief respite from the craziness of NYFW thanks in no small part to Blake Lively. At the actress's behest, 30 immaculately clad guests congregated in the garden area of Ladurée in Soho to toast her longtime friend, fashion publicist and La Vie Ann Rose blogger Angie Niles, and her new book, Bright Lights Paris ($14; amazon.com), a first-person travel guide to the city, which contains everything from shopping recommendations to hand-drawn recipes.

"Angie offers a very welcoming version of Paris," Lively told InStyle. "She spotlights those intimate places that you don't read or hear about anywhere else, because she'll walk along the streets, get lost, and stumble into somewhere fabulous, like a chic treasure hunt. Otherwise, going there can be an intimidating experience—there are so many people, it's very French, and you feel like an idiot for not speaking the language."

Courtesy

After several flutes of Moët & Chandon rosé champagne, guests filtered into the restaurant's glass-encased salon for a decadent meal of beefsteak tomato salad with burrata cheese and poached salmon, followed by a special dessert: the "Religieuse Mademoiselle," a cream puff pastry filled with custard and raspberry jam—a brand-new addition to the menu. As coffee was served, Niles thanked everyone for coming and further touted the magic of Paris. As if we needed another reason to love it.

