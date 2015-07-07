Blake Lively Says Goodbye to Blonde Hair and Hello to "Bronde"

GC Images; Instagram/blakelively
Alexis Bennett
Jul 07, 2015 @ 3:15 pm

When one thinks of Blake Lively, a few words like gorgeous, blonde, and fashion-forward immediately come to mind. But it's now time to forget the images of Lively's classic golden strands that have popped into your head: The Gossip Girl actress took to Instagram today to post images of her brand-new bronze hair color.

The strands are several shades darker than her usual hue, but we're not calling Lively a complete brunette just yet. There are still a few blonde streaks in the mix and Lively has ingeniously dubbed her updated shade "bronde." She shared a photo of herself sitting on a bridge while showing off her new 'do (below) and captioned it, "... Brondes have more fun #NoTypos-IKnowIThinkItsCrazyToo."

...Brondes have more fun #NoTypos-IKnowIThinkItsCrazyToo

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

Is she gearing up to make a full-blown transition to brunette? Either way, we think it's brilliant and the change proves that Lively is just plain stunning no matter what tone she rocks.

