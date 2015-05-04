Blake Lively Finally Explains the Trick to Looking Cute in Every Photo

We might not have an on-call photo op glam squad, but we may not need one thanks to Blake Lively. The queen of working the camera generously handed out some expert photo-posing advice on Instagram. (You might want to take out your notepad.) In the caption for the above photo, the 27-year-old actress wrote, "Tip: open your mouth when you smile—like you're having the time of your life ..."

Lively showed us exactly how it's done in the snap and also encouraged followers not to show any signs of intimidation, even "when you're, in fact, terrified you're going to break your ankle because of what an epic-ly uncoordinated person you are. I are. Am. I am. ...but we're not talking about me. Of course. This is just a random tip."

The new mother looked picture perfect while balancing on one leg in heeled booties and skinny jeans and with a suede cross-body bag. She topped off the look by showing a peek of her toned abs in the Preserve Candice tie front blouse ($355; preserve.us) she designed with Lindsey Thronburg.

