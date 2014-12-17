Blake Lively Cooks with Top Chef Winner, Showcases Chic Kitchen Style

Blake Lively’s kitchen style is just as chic as we imagined. Mix one part Top Chef winner (Season 3’s Hung Huynh), one part artisan items from her website, Preserve, and one part well-dressed baby bump and voila!

"Nothing better (or tastier) than an evening spent with friends who share your passion. What you don't see is the epic foodie dice challenge which took place afterward!" the expectant star commented in an Instagram post that featured her and Huynh at the stove. "Such a great night @chefhunghuynh. Thank you! And thank you to the Preserve artisans who supplied our beautiful tools! Who can spot them? (Hint: 4 visible)."

Our eagle eye spotted Huynh hunched over the AHeirloom USA cutting board ($55; preserve.us), and Lively covering up her bump in a one-armed, blue pinstriped butcher apron ($110; preserve.us), which includes an adjustable leather strap (perfect for pregnancy or sharing with her hubby, Ryan Reynolds). The Age of Adaline actress rounded out her casually cute look with a messy bun, Parisian-striped tee, and comfy flannel pants.

Excuse us while we add a few things to our holiday wish list.

