Blake Lively Went "Cinderella Chic" in a Coat-Dress Hybrid

Just when you thought Blake Lively was done dressing like a Disney Princess, she comes back with yet another fairy tale-worthy look. But no giant ballgown here – been there, done that (literally) – try Cinderella post royal ball.

Lively stepped out on Thursday evening to attend a private screening of Mary Poppins Returns with real-life prince charming, Ryan Reynolds, in a black Monse blazer gown that featured an asymmetrical hem with a swath of pinstriped fabric hanging from it.

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

Instead of glass slippers, she accessorized with a pair of sparkly Christian Louboutin platform pumps and some Lorraine Schwartz jewels, adding a classic red lip and loose waves to complete the look.

The Simple Favor actress’s ensemble is much edgier than your average princess's sartorial fare, but as Lively joked on Instagram, she was “Going for: ‘Cinderella post stepsister tearing up her gown because they hate her’ chic … ”

But not even evil step-sisters could ruin this look — as always, Blake nailed it.