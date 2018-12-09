Blake Lively Channels Her Inner Serena van der Woodsen on Instagram

It's been more than 10 years since the first episode of Gossip Girl aired, but Blake Lively is breathing new life into her former Upper East Side persona, aka Serena van der Woodsen.

On Saturday, Lively took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her departing Chanel's Métiers d'Arts fashion show at the Met museum, pulling a total Serena in head-to-toe sequins.

"Spotted: S, back on the steps of the Met ," wrote the mother of two alongside a photo of her wearing a silver and gold embellished dress teamed with a white silk jacket, wide belt, and crystal-studded Chanel boots.

Lively, being the jokester she is, poked fun at the fact that her outfit looks identical to something her mid-aughts character would wear on a date with Lonely Boy. She doubled down on her humor by referencing the show's narrator, who tracked Serena and Blair holding court on the Met's iconic steps nearly every episode.

Lately, the Gossip Girl alum has been embracing the all-over glitter look. Earlier this week, Lively stepped out looking like a disco ball in a Versace chainmail mini dress and Christian Louboutin pumps embellished with crystals.

Maybe it's just the holiday season that has Blake feeling festive, but we hope her sequin streak continues well past New Year's Eve.