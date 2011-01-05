Blake Lively for Chanel Confirmed!

It's true! Just weeks after rumors circulated that Chanel tapped Blake Lively to star in the label's upcoming handbag campaign, Chanel confirmed the news this morning. “A dream come true is an understatement,” Lively told WWD about her new role. “I can say that I feel like the happiest, luckiest girl around.” The Gossip Girl star compared this gig to finding true love: “How did Cinderella feel when she slipped on the glass slipper? How did Snow White feel when she met her Prince Charming?” Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld shot Lively in Paris at the iconic Chanel headquarters. “She’s a kind of American dream girl,” he said. Expect to see Lively show off Chanel's new Mademoiselle handbag line starting this April. Plus: See some of Blake Lively's memorable Chanel outfits in the gallery.