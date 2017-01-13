Blake Lively Celebrates Her Cherokee Roots in New L'Oréal Campaign

Now that L'Oréal Paris has expanded its True Match foundation collection to 33 shades, Blake Lively is opening up about her ancestral roots in a new campaign for the line.

The makeup company tapped the Shallows star, along with other women and men of various ethnic backgrounds, like Transparent star Hari Nef, to dish on why they love the collection and reveal the shades they swear by.

The 29-year-old mom of two, who is still pregnant with her daughter Inez in the clip, shows off her baby bump in a flowy black dress as her blonde tresses flow behind her. "I'm English, Irish, German, and Cherokee," she says.

"My family's sort of from all over," she continues. "To look back far into my heritage and see where everybody came from, you know, it's neat! It's neat to be in this country that has such diversity and such culture."

When the campaign was released Sunday, Lively shared a statement on Instagram saying, "'Because I'm worth it' is an iconic belief that resonates with so many, for good reason. Now more than ever, that simple phrase is a powerful reminder to us all. As women are coming together, rising up, and standing for their value. We are worth it."

"We are different shapes and sizes. We are different colors. We are beautiful inside and out. We are kind. We are brave. We are vulnerable. We are flawed. We are perfect. We are worth it," she continued. "And we each have a story to tell. Which is why I was so moved by the 'Your Skin, Your Story' campaign. It's a beautiful illustration that we are in this together. And we are listening to one another and celebrating each other for both our similarities, and our differences. Now THAT'S beautiful."

It certainly is.