See the Birthday Suit Blake Lively Wore to Celebrate Her 30th 

Blake Lively is embarking on a major milestone today: entering her 30s! And oh, you should see how she’s celebrating the big 3-0. Get this: SHE’S WORKING. That 9-5 grind, am I right?

Just kidding about those hours, but the actress and lifestyle guru is spending her birthday on set in Toronto shooting her upcoming thriller, A Simple Favor, alongside Anna Kendrick.

The birthday girl was spotted in costume on Friday, traipsing around set in a pinstripe navy suit and matching vest. Lively’s ensemble included a pair of patterned pumps and a gray top hat—she toted a black umbrella in her right hand.

Lively—the definition of 30, flirty, and thriving—smiled wide as she made her way through the Toronto-based set. Maybe working on your birthday isn’t so bad after all?

Honestly, we’re very excited to see the mother of two’s new film, which, according to IMDB, follows “a mommy blogger in a small town [who] discovers her best friend has vanished”—so, for selfish reasons, we totally appreciate Lively’s work ethic. Let’s just hope someone bought her a cake!

HBD, Blake!