Blake Lively Buys 40 Pairs of Louboutins, Shop The Row Resort Collection, and More!

1. Blake Lively walked away from a Louboutin sample sale with more than 40 pairs. (WWD.com)

2. The first ten customers to order from The Row Resort 2011 collection today win a lookbook signed by Ashely and Mary-Kate Olsen. (PeopleStyleWatch.com)

3. F is for Fashion and Friends! Find out your favorite designers' best pals. (Refinery29.com)

4. Victoria's Secret models reveal what's on their holiday wish list. (Hint: mostly Victoria's Secret merch.) (Fashionista.com)

5. Mother and daughter duo Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian are the spokeswomen for Sketchers Shape-Ups. (Racked.com)

6. Guest editor Leighton Meester picks her go-to items, including a Celine bag in which she wants to be buried. Morbid, but chic. (WhoWhatWear.com)