21 Times Birthday Girl Blake Lively Had Us Cracking Up

Happy birthday, Blake Lively! The former Gossip Girl star, who cemented "bronde" as a full-fledged hair trend this year, turns 28 today.

She's got the talent, the looks, the business savvy and a swoon-worthy family with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds and baby girl James—but did you know she harbors a serious sense of humor to boot? Lively truly lives up to her name when it comes to her Instagram caption game, showing off a hilarious self-deprecating side we probably wouldn't associate with the perfectly coiffed actress capable of 10-plus outfit changes in a single day. Not even her heartthrob hubby is safe from her lacerating wit!

Here's wishing the new mom a day full of laughs! Celebrate Lively's birthday with some of her funniest captions:

...After #ForgetStrawberryBlondeTHISisTomatoBronde 😳 #DontRequestThisAtTheSalonForGoshSake #WillIEverLetTheDoggoneBrondeThingGoAlready?! A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jul 31, 2015 at 3:01pm PDT

Who's the class clown now suckers?!?!?!! Oh... Still me. Hmm. Mmk. 😬 Nevermind #BestJobEver #CanCirqueDuSoleilPleaseSeeThisAndInviteMeToJoinPLEASE #YesIKnowTheyreMimes A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jul 29, 2015 at 3:04pm PDT

Self portrait. Suck it Picasso. #TooBadIForgotWhichSideMyMoleIsOnHashtagGenius A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jul 26, 2015 at 8:15am PDT

Oh no he dih uuuunt 😳😍😳😍😁😍🙋 Crystal. Leopard. Tennies. #AskTheShoeWizardHowManyYearsIBeggedForThisDayToCome #TooBadMyFootIsTheSizeOfTheEvilStepsistersAndDoesntFit #Asia A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jul 10, 2015 at 12:40pm PDT

...who hid a candid camera in my room?!! #IWISHmyBrowsLookedThatGood A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jul 6, 2015 at 7:06am PDT

...that time I went girl on girl. #CouldveDoneWithALittleLessTongue A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jun 30, 2015 at 8:09am PDT

Happy Fathers Day!!! ... @vancityreynolds Since the day our baby was born, I've felt so strongly in my heart that you were most likely the father. 😳😁😋😊😉😉😍😎😍#ILoveYouSoMuchItsSilly A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jun 21, 2015 at 7:29am PDT

#TeenWitch ( @robynlively ) #BradTheRedHotLover , and me ...I'm only clear on why ONE of us is shirtless. A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jun 15, 2015 at 2:48am PDT

What's sexier than a man on a scooter?! ...everything actually #ThanksFluxCapacitorForRemindingMeHowGratefulIAmThatThe90sAreOver A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jun 3, 2015 at 8:02am PDT

How you know your @preserve_us Rialto Jeans are TRULY VINTAGE: You may find a Corn Nut in the pocket when they arrive 😳 😄 #SuckItEtsyTHISisMadeByHand ☺️☺️😉😉 A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jun 1, 2015 at 9:06am PDT

"...it all started with a spider" -Walt Disney A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Apr 27, 2015 at 1:24pm PDT

😱😱😱🍝🍝🍝🍝😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ #I died. I don't even care that I was photobombed by a trash can. ❤️😍🍝 A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Apr 22, 2015 at 9:28am PDT

It's 3 in the morning. I start work at 6am. The jewels ended up in my mouth. And somehow we're wearing matching clothes. Does this count as an acid flashback? 🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴#TropicanaCasinoWallpaperTwins @ofirajewelz A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Apr 21, 2015 at 12:06am PDT

Should I be concerned that my husband's never looked at me this way?... #WhereAreThoseEyesWanderingReynolds #HelenMirrenIStheSexiestWomanAlive #WomanInGold A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Apr 3, 2015 at 9:27pm PDT

...Who wore it better? C'monnnn, my hair is my super power!! 💪☺️ Now show me some of your INCREDIBLE hair moments! #PowerOn #GoodHairDay A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Mar 20, 2015 at 8:46pm PDT

.............Hmmmm. Yeahhhh. Nope. I have no idea what they're talking about. 😳😳😬😬😬🙈 A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Mar 19, 2015 at 11:28pm PDT

...that one time. When I secretly joined a dance troop. @twerk4dci you ladies are awesome. A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Mar 11, 2015 at 10:44pm PDT

Related Video: Get Blake Lively's Dewy Look