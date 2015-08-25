21 Times Birthday Girl Blake Lively Had Us Cracking Up

Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images
See Her Transformation
Hana Asbrink
Aug 25, 2015 @ 6:30 am

Happy birthday, Blake Lively! The former Gossip Girl star, who cemented "bronde" as a full-fledged hair trend this year, turns 28 today.

She's got the talent, the looks, the business savvy and a swoon-worthy family with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds and baby girl James—but did you know she harbors a serious sense of humor to boot? Lively truly lives up to her name when it comes to her Instagram caption game, showing off a hilarious self-deprecating side we probably wouldn't associate with the perfectly coiffed actress capable of 10-plus outfit changes in a single day. Not even her heartthrob hubby is safe from her lacerating wit!  

Here's wishing the new mom a day full of laughs! Celebrate Lively's birthday with some of her funniest captions:




Self portrait. Suck it Picasso. #TooBadIForgotWhichSideMyMoleIsOnHashtagGenius

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on



...who hid a candid camera in my room?!! #IWISHmyBrowsLookedThatGood

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on


...that time I went girl on girl. #CouldveDoneWithALittleLessTongue

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on



#TeenWitch ( @robynlively ) #BradTheRedHotLover , and me ...I'm only clear on why ONE of us is shirtless.

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on






"...it all started with a spider" -Walt Disney

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on







.............Hmmmm. Yeahhhh. Nope. I have no idea what they're talking about. 😳😳😬😬😬🙈

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on


...that one time. When I secretly joined a dance troop. @twerk4dci you ladies are awesome.

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

Related Video: Get Blake Lively's Dewy Look

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!