21 Times Birthday Girl Blake Lively Had Us Cracking Up

Happy birthday, Blake Lively! The former Gossip Girl star, who cemented "bronde" as a full-fledged hair trend this year, turns 28 today.
She's got the talent, the looks, the business savvy and a swoon-worthy family with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds and baby girl James—but did you know she harbors a serious sense of humor to boot? Lively truly lives up to her name when it comes to her Instagram caption game, showing off a hilarious self-deprecating side we probably wouldn't associate with the perfectly coiffed actress capable of 10-plus outfit changes in a single day. Not even her heartthrob hubby is safe from her lacerating wit!
Here's wishing the new mom a day full of laughs! Celebrate Lively's birthday with some of her funniest captions:
Mona Lisa/ da Vinci. Adele Bloch-Bauer/Kilmt. Kitchen Maid/Vermeer. Blake Lively / Marie Saba. ...one of these things is not like the other. Art no less!! @mariesaba you made my dreams true. ...I finally are what I eat! Am. What I eat. You are what YOU eat. But I'm LITERALLY what I eat. See. Because of the . (Please stop talking)
