Blake Lively Is Set to Star in Her Own Version of Big Little Lies

Blake Lively's newest gig is going to be very juicy.

CBS Films announced today that the Gossip Girl actress is set to star in Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty's next project, a big-screen adaptation of her best-selling novel The Husband's Secret. The 29-year-old will also executive produce the can't-miss movie.

Lively will play the role of Cecilia Fitzpatrick in the flick, a busy wife and mother whose perfect suburban life is threatened when finds a note from her husband addressed to her with instructions to open it in the event of his death—but he's still alive. This leads her to uncover a secret he's been hiding for years, which brings her to the realization that her life has been built on a foundation of lies and murder. Talk about intriguing.

"Liane Moriarty has established herself as one of the defining voices of the modern woman and Blake Lively’s unique combination of vulnerability, strength, and extraordinary talent makes her the perfect actress to realize Moriarty’s creation," CBS Films President Terry Press said in a statement of the casting decision.

The film doesn't have a release date just yet, but we have a feeling it will definitely fill the Big Little Lies-shaped hole left in your heart.