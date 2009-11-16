Blake Lively Is Beckham's New Muse, Plus Taylor Lautner Get a Barbie

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. Victoria Beckham wants Blake Lively to be her new museand rumor has it the Gossip Girl might model Beckham's spring collection! [Fashionista.com]

2. Just in time for the New Moon premiereTaylor Lautner's Jacob gets a Barbie! [People.com]

3. Leave it to Victoria Beckham to be the first one spotted with Louis Vuitton's covetable fox tail fur messenger bag from the Spring 2010 showbefore it even hits stores! [JustJared.com]

4. He wants bling tooman-gagement rings are on the uprise! [HuffingtonPost.com]

5. Calling all shoe feignsSteve Madden wants you to give designing a try and if he likes your style, you'll be able to buy it on Zappos.com! [Glamour.com]

6. During Fashion Group International's Trend Overview, moderated by Donna Karan, the Spring 2010 trends were summed up in Twitter's 140-word styleread on to get the chic Tweet! [Style.com]