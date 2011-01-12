Blake Lively and the National Board of Review Gala Red Carpet

Blake Lively mixed pops of color for her look at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York last night. The Gossip Girl star hit the red carpet to celebrate her Best Ensemble Cast award for The Town with co-stars Ben Affleck and Jon Hamm wearing a laser-cut purple Marchesa dress with ruffle sleeves, which she paired with bold turquoise accessories by Lorraine Schwartz. Jennifer Garner also reached for a bright hue, choosing a magenta Roland Mouret design. See Lively and Garner—as well as Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Williams and more—in the gallery.

