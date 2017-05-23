Blake Lively Serves Up Cannes-Level Glamour in the Big Apple

Though Monday in the Big Apple was mostly rainy and dreary, there was no reason to fret: Blake Lively brought the sunshine with an eye-catching look at the American Ballet Theatre Gala.

The actress seamlessly ushered in summer in her neon yellow strapless Oscar de la Renta dress with va-va-voom draping.

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Gorgeous turquoise earrings and flesh-tone sandals completed her look, as did a tousled ponytail that let us zero in on her dazzling frock. However, this wasn't the first time Lively opted for a fierce color combination. Way back in 2012, she donned a lemon-hued Gucci dress and turquoise baubles at the Savages premiere.

The Gossip Girl star wasn't the only beauty in attendance, as Katie Holmes, Misty Copeland, Hilary Rhoda, and Nicky Hilton were also on hand for the night's gala.

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Holmes and Zac Posen are a sartorial match made in heaven, so it was no surprise that the actress wore a strapless floral-embroidered number by the designer.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Copeland looked every bit of a prima ballerina in a low-neck gown and sleek strands (above), while Rhoda was ethereal in a wispy dress from red carpet go-to Monique Lhuillier (below).

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Hilton followed Lively's lead in a pink embellished ODLR dress with silver pumps and a personalized Edie Parker clutch, emblazoned with her name.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Clearly, Cannes isn't the only place where the glamour is on high.