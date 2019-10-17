Blake Lively's Baby Registry Proves She's Not a Normal Mom, She's a Cool Mom

Blake Lively recently welcomed baby No. 3 — no word yet on the name — which means that she's all about sharing exactly what she'll need to tackle the feeding, caring, and everything else that has to do with bringing life into the world. To help other moms decide what they need for all that babying, she set up an Amazon registry and all the stuff proves that Lively's just like any other mom, only she's all about getting the best of the best.

Lively explains that she wanted to give expectant mothers (and die-hard fans) the list because when she was pregnant with her first child, she was lucky enough to get help. Now that she's three deep, she says that she's learned what's really necessary and wants to pass that wisdom along.

"I understand how overwhelming it is to be a new parent. What they don't tell you is it never gets less overwhelming, but with each kid I do learn more," Lively shared. "Before I had my first, I was lucky enough to have the parents in my life who I trusted most share their 'must haves' with me. I hope to do the same for you with my baby registry picks. Good luck! You're gonna' need it."

Lively's picks include the Playtex Diaper Genie Complete Diaper Pail, UPPAbaby MESA Infant Car Seat, and the Philips Avent Dect Audio Baby Monitor with Starry Night Projector for sweet dreams. While that seems pretty practical, she added a few more whimsical (and very necessary) picks, such as the Chronicle Women's Mudpuppy The Little Feminist Board Book Set and a whale-shaped bath spout from Skip Hop.

Lively's only the latest new mom to share her Amazon wish list. Lauren Conrad shared a similar lineup of baby goods. Both moms are fans of Jessica Alba's Honest Company, with Lively opting for the diapers and Conrad choosing a distressed leather backpack to carry her baby essentials.