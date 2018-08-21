The Secret to Blake Lively's VMAs Hair Was a Product She Made at Home

For anyone who's ever wondered what texturizing product Blake Lively uses to get those perfect beachy waves, stop wandering the aisles at the drugstore trying to figure it out. The answer is actually in your kitchen.

The low, textured ponytail that Lively wore to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards had a DIY element to it. Her longtime stylist Rod Ortega used a salt water concoction that Lively herself made to help bring out her natural curls before pulling her hair back at the nape of her neck.

"I was so excited to try one of Blake’s very own salt water recipes for her hair! It added the perfect texture," Ortega exclusively tells InStyle. "I put beachy waves in before pulling back into the pony because it’s important to create a cohesive, voluminous texture throughout the hair. "

To achieve this, Ortega spritzed Lively's hair with the salt water and dried her hair using T3's Cura LUXE Dryer ($250; sephora.com) and Soft Curl Diffuser ($30; sephora.com). He recommends not running your fingers through your hair to help the wave hold.

He followed up with the 1" Straight Wand Barrel ($85; sephora.com) from T3's Convertible Collection to add definition to the curls. Once they were set he simply pulled Lively's hair into the low ponytail and she was good to go.