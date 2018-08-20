Blake Lively Shows Least Amount of Skin Ever Seen at the MTV VMAs

Before Monday, Blake Lively had never once stepped foot onto the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards, but that all changed when this year's show rolled around. Lively made her VMAs debut, and even though she was a relative newbie to the show, she made quite the impression.

For the special event, Lively wore a white suit with a wide lapel detail and floor-grazing culottes that were the essence of "comfortably chic." Look, Lively never fails to look amazing, but this outfit caught us by surprise (even compared to that neon green suit over the weekend). We've never seen her look so covered up, and she pulled it off well.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

But hold on a sec, why was Lively at the show in the first place? Sure, she's no stranger to award shows, but a music one doesn't exactly seem like her scene.

As it turns out, she's not there to sing (though she can), but to present an award to a musician instead. That makes more sense.

Lively is set to present a VMA, though which one remains unknown.