Blake and Ryan's Wedding Photos, Disney's New Oz Poster, and More!

1. See photos from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds romantic Charleston wedding. [Martha Stewart]2. Disney released a mysterious new poster for Oz the Great and Powerful Wizard. [EW]3. Anchorman 2 will be released one year from today, so stay classy until then. [HuffPo]4. Joseph Abboud is bringing his talents to Men's Wearhouse as creative director. [WWD]5. Adam Levine is already ready for season four of The Voice. Blake Shelton better watch out! [E! Online]6. Tom Ford will show his collection during London Fashion Week. [Grazia]