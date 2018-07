In this week's episode of Gossip Girl, Blair Waldorf left the Upper East Side for a more down-to-earth NYU dorm room—and she might be leaving the headbands at home! While attending a downtown college party with frenemy Dan Humphrey, it was suggested that the Queen Bee give up her most stylish vice.

Take a look back at Blair's best headbands and stay tuned for more news on the Gossip Girl cast's wardrobe.