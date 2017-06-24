Kourtney and Khloé Take Workout Style to the Next Level

Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian may have been trying a new workout venue yesterday, but their attire was business as usual.

The two reality TV stars got their daily exercise by attending a dance class in L.A., to which they both wore sexy form-fitting black outfits. Khloé, who recently launched her new line of Good Body bodysuits, opted for a Michi one-piece ($295, michiny.com) that highlighted her #BootyGains. The athletic bodysuit featured mesh cut-outs on the legs and sides, as well as a cool crisscrossed back.

Big sis Kourtney took a similar approach to her all-black ensemble, wearing a one-piece Nike bodysuit. Her workout gear, however, featured short shorts, a long-sleeve top, and APL running shoes ($140; bandier.com). Both sisters sported black sneakers and glamorous hair styles as they entered the dance studio—our hair definitely doesn't look like that before a workout! Just one more reason to wish we had a glam squad.

Before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars got their sweat on, they posed for a cute selfie in the car. Kourtney shared the pic on her Instagram, writing "bubble hard in the double R"—a.k.a. their Rolls Royce.

bubble hard in the double R A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 23, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

If only our workouts were this glam!