Black Swan Countdown: Check Out the Costumes!

At long last—Black Swan starring Natalie Portman opens today! Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy told WWD they were inspired by modern art, Degas's sculptures, and Japanese horror movies when creating their designs. "[Ballet] is perfect and beautiful and yet, terrifying inside," Laura Mulleavy said. The sibling duo designed 40 looks for the film, including tutus, leotards, shawls and arm and leg warmers. We wonder: If they pair snag an Academy Award for costume design, would they be the first Oscar winners who also have a Target collection? Click on the gallery to check out their design sketches now!

MORE! See photos from the Black Swan premiere.

Plus: Find out who wants to dress Natalie Portman for the Oscars.