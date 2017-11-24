YAS—Save 50% Off or More on These Stylish Black Friday Deals

Don't even waste your time on measly Black Friday deals. We found the best of the best offerings that will help you save at least 50 percent off of your purchase. Stores like Missguided and PrettyLittleThing are slashing prices in half on just about every item on their websites. And it's not just fast-fashion retailers that are helping us get the best bang for our buck. You can also save 50 percent or more on big name designers thanks to Net-a-Porter and Farfetch. If there was ever a time to invest in those luxury jeans, it's now.

Ahead, you'll find the best fashion deals, so you don't have to waste any time or money.