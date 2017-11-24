YAS—Save 50% Off or More on These Stylish Black Friday Deals

By Alexis Bennett Updated Nov 24, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Courtesy

Don't even waste your time on measly Black Friday deals. We found the best of the best offerings that will help you save at least 50 percent off of your purchase. Stores like Missguided and PrettyLittleThing are slashing prices in half on just about every item on their websites. And it's not just fast-fashion retailers that are helping us get the best bang for our buck. You can also save 50 percent or more on big name designers thanks to Net-a-Porter and Farfetch. If there was ever a time to invest in those luxury jeans, it's now.

Ahead, you'll find the best fashion deals, so you don't have to waste any time or money.

Start Slideshow

1 of 5

Mid-Rise Flared Jeans

Credit: Courtesy
$216.00
shop it

You will never find Balmain jeans cheaper than this. Head to Farfetch's website to discover more of your favorite designer items for less. And good luck finding your size.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

FUCHSIA EXTREME OVERSIZED SATIN WIDE LEG JUMPSUIT

Credit: Courtesy
$28.00
shop it

Right now, is the perfect time to score a party dress from Kourtney Kardashian's line with PrettyLittleThing. Plus you'll find steep discounts on the entire celebrity-approved website.

3 of 5

Printed wool and silk-blend twill wrap midi skirt

Credit: Courtesy
$975.00
shop it

Finding Fendi on sale, is unheard of. But anything is possible during Black Friday. Who knows what other goodies you'll come across on Net-a-Porter's website today?

Advertisement

4 of 5

Sequin Pantsuit

Credit: Courtesy
$54.00
shop it

Save 50 percent off of select dresses and party-ready jumpsuits on Free People's website during Black Friday. You might even find something for your friends, too.

5 of 5

navy velvet gold button blazer dress

Credit: Courtesy
$39.00
shop it

A blazer dress is a must-have for holiday parties. And when you use code FETCH50 at Missguided you can save 50 percent off every full-priced item, excluding the Carli Bybel collection.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alexis Bennett