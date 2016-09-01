The Black Eyed Peas Recruit Justin Timberlake, Kendall Jenner, and more for “Where Is the Love” Remake Video

It’s been 13 years since the Black Eyed Peas released their breakout hit “Where Is the Love” and the group felt that our nation is once again in need of some love. The band's members reunited to update their powerful hit, with the help of some major stars.

The band, which consists of will.i.am, apl.de.ap, Taboo, and Fergie, released a new version of their hit on Wednesday night called “#WHEREISTHELOVE” ft. The World. The slowed-down track features vocals from Justin Timberlake, who was featured on the original, as well as Jamie Foxx, Jaden Smith, Ty Dolla $ign, Mary J. Blige, Diddy, Cassie, Andra Day, The Game, Tori Kelly, V. Boseman, Jessie J, French Montana, DJ Khaled, Usher, Nicole Scherzinger, A$AP Rocky, and more.

While the song is definitely recognizable, new lyrics about the status of racial and immigration issues bring it up to modern times. “Nearly 15 years after a post-9/11 landscape inspired them to write the original, The Black Eyed Peas have reimagined their most beloved single at what feels like another critical moment,” the Apple Music description reads. “Its message hasn’t changed: With a lush but minimalist arrangement, this star-studded update is a timely reminder that love transcends hate. All proceeds from each sale of the single featured on this page will be donated to the i.am.angel Foundation.”

The single is available on Apple Music and iTunes now, as well as a star-studded music video. Kendall Jenner, Shailene Woodley, Nikki Reed, Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Munn, and more appear in the powerful clip that encourages youngsters to make their voices heard.

The question still remains: WHERES THE LOVE [?]https://t.co/65kqw1joDg pic.twitter.com/WrDzGYEiDi — The Black Eyed Peas (@bep) September 1, 2016

“I hope this song inspires the millennials to go all out, scream from the tallest mountain, care like your freedom depends on it, pay attention like that is at risk,” will.i.am says in a preview of the video (at top).

RELATED: The 7 Most Epic VMA Performances of All Time

Watch the powerful video above.