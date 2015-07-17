9 Little Black Dresses That Are Perfect for Summer

There's no article of clothing as tried-and-true as the little black dress. This simple staple is a fail-safe piece that women can always depend on. It's the ultimate solution to all those moments when you find yourself standing at your closet doorway looking for something to wear.

LBDs are the most versatile piece you can own, and even though they may all look the same when hung in your closet, you can never have one too many. But if you catch yourself slipping into a LBD nearly everyday (we get it!), it doesn't hurt to add some versatility to your options—especially for summertime.

Leather and embellished accents work well during cooler seasons, but for summer, it's all about the fabric and its breathable qualities. And as nerdy as the term "breathable qualities" may sound, they actually can be—believe it or not—incredibly chic. Hear us out: This season, these design details, which are crucial for comfort, are executed as moody takes on eyelets, light-as-air fabrics, and dainty cutouts.

So if you can't ditch your LBD for hot summer days, the good news is—you don't have to. After delicate white styles ruled the spring runways (ahem, Chloé), black silhouettes took on the same aesthetic. Now that's what we call the perfect balance of hot and cool.

Courtesy

Shop it: 1. Whistles, $280; whistles.com. 2. Self-Portrait, $625; net-a-porter.com. 3. Mango, $50; mango.com. 4. SEA, $435; net-a-porter.com. 5. Topshop, $58; topshop.com. 6. Reiss, $179; reiss.com. 7. Theory, $163; theory.com. 8. H&M, $25; hm.com. 9. Gap, $56; gap.com.

Shop the dress pictured at top: Self-Portrait, $590; shopbop.com.

