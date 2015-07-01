This Dream Dessert Recipe Combines Two Iconic Sweets Into One Amazing Treat 

There are few things more quintessentially New York than a black and white cookie. And, as campers and nostalgic adults can attest, there are few warm-weather treats more satisfying than an ice cream sandwich. So, we were elated when we heard that the creative geniuses over at Brooklyn-based ice cream shop Ample Hills Creamery and Baked bakery joined forces to combine the two to make a dream dessert concoction.

The so-called Black & Walt, a nod to Ample Hills's mascot Walt the Cow, consists of vanilla malt ice cream slathered with hot fudge, rolled in a specially devised cocoa Rice Krispies crunch, and sandwiched between two black and white cookies. "We wanted to make something iconic, and there are few things as universally loved as the black and white cookie," founder Brian Smith tells InStyle of the dessert, available now at all Ample Hills and Baked locations.

If you can't schlep out to Brooklyn for your own 'wich, don't sweat it. Below, Smith supplied us with instructions on how to assemble your own version at home. You can thank us later.

Courtesy

Black and White Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

Makes: 8 sandwiches

Ingredients

16 black and white cookies from Baked, or the best ones you can find

1 quart Ample Hills Vanilla Malted ice cream, or regular vanilla ice cream

1 quart hot fudge (recipe below)

1 baking sheet of Cocoa Malt Krispies (recipe below)

Directions

1. Freeze the cookies in Ziploc bags.

2. Butter two 12 x 18 inch baking sheets and cover them in parchment paper. Lay the cookies upside down on the parchment paper. Gently spoon 1 tbsp of hot fudge (at room temperature) onto each of the cookies.

3. Scoop one large scoop of ice cream onto 8 of the cookies. Take the other half of the cookies and gently press them down onto the tops of the ice cream scoops.

4. Store in the freezer for 1 to 2 hours to firm up.

5. Use a spoon to press the malted cocoa Krispies into the sides of the sandwiches, moving around until you’ve completely coated the ice cream in Krispies.

6. Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container in the freezer for up to a week.

Hot Fudge

Makes: 1 quart

Ingredients

2 cups heavy cream

1 2/3 cups organic cane sugar

2/3 cup golden syrup

2/3 cup cocoa powder

1/4 cup whole coffee beans

14 oz semisweet chocolate, chopped

6 tbsp unsalted butter

1 tbsp vanilla extract

Directions

1. In a medium saucepan, combine the cream, sugar, syrup, and cocoa powder and whisk over medium-high heat until well combined. Add the coffee beans. Bring the mixture to a simmer.

2. Add the chocolate and butter and whisk until melted and smooth. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Pour the hot fudge through a wire-mesh strainer into a bowl to remove the coffee beans. Discard the coffee beans.

3. Use immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Cocoa Malt Krispies

Makes: 1 baking sheet

Ingredients

6 ounces Rice Krispies

1/2 lb unsalted butter, melted

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1/2 cup malted milk powder

1/2 cup non-fat dry milk powder

Directions

1. Butter a 12 by 18 inch baking sheet and line it with parchment paper.

2. Preheat the oven to 250 °F.

3. Put the Rice Krispies in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Using your hands, crush the Rice Krispies until they are about half the size. Add the salt, sugar, cocoa powder, malt powder and milk powder and toss to combine.

4. Add the melted butter and mix until combined.

5. Spread the mix onto the prepared baking sheet and bake until nicely toasted, about 20 minutes. Let cool and refrigerate 1 to 2 hours before using.

