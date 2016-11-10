Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Welcome Their Baby Girl—Find Out Her Unique Name!

After months of anticipation, family drama, and two reality shows, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's baby girl is here! The newest addition to the Kardashian clan arrived on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to People. Dream Renée Kardashian was born at 9:18 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 5 oz., according to E! News.

Blac Chyna arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles earlier this morning for a Cesarean section.

The duo first announced the pregnancy back in May of this year, and subsequently shared the gender of their baby girl in September and a sonogram her a few weeks later. Chyna also added to her own family, adopting two adorable puppies just days before her due date.

VIDEO: 12 Best Kardashian Throwback Photos On Instagram

Though there was some drama along the way—an engagement announced on Instagram, targeted Twitter messages, subliminally catty Chymojis, re-gifted iPads, baby mama drama, and eyebrow-raising interviews just to name a few—we're sure all of that has been put aside for the beautiful baby, who no doubt is a very happy addition to the Kardashian clan.

RELATED: The Rob Kardashian/Blac Chyna Wedding TV Special Is Happening

This is Kardashian's first child and Chyna's second, after her 4-year-old son King Cairo. Congrats to the happy couple and tune in to E! on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET for an hour-long special, giving an inside look at the their life leading up to the birth of their daughter, Dream.