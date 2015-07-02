Birthstone Gift Ideas: Ruby Pieces for July

If you're a July baby, you find yourself in good company. You share this birthday month with Liv Tyler (July 1st), Diane Kruger (July 15th), Kristen Bell (July 18th), Rose Byrne (July 24th), and Kate Beckinsale (July 26th). Your birthstone, the ruby, represents wealth, wisdom, love and health and is believed to bring good fortune to its owner. Whether you’re treating yourself or dropping a few helpful hints, we’ve rounded up the best ruby pieces to make this birthday a memorable one.

Gucci Audacious Color-Intense lipstick in Antique Ruby, $39; neimanmarcus.com

Valentino Lock Mini embellished bag, $2161; mytheresa.com

Stuart Weitzman Bubbleshi pump, $475; stuartweitzman.com

Scosha gold and ruby ring, $330; net-a-porter.com

Inez and Vinoodh Ruby and Pearl Interlinked Bracelets, $4865; net-a-porter.com

