Birthday Girl! Hailee Steinfeld Rings in Her 18th Year

Happy birthday, Hailee Steinfeld! The rising actress has a lot to celebrate today on her 18th birthday. The young star first rose to fame at 14, following her role in True Grit, which earned her her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She later enacted Juliet Capulet in the William Shakespeare adaptation of Romeo & Juliet, opposite Douglas Booth. Since then, the brunette beauty has starred in everything from sci-fi hits (Ender's Game), dramedies (Begin Again) and action-packed films (3 Days to Kill). In 2015, we get see Steinfeld's most recent transformation: She'll become a Barden Bella in Pitch Perfect 2 alongside Anna Kendirck, Rebel Wilson, and Elizabeth Banks.

At such an exciting age, she has been recognized as one of Hollywood's most talented stars. Earlier this year, fashion designer Michael Kors had to say this about Steinfeld's accolades to InStyle: "To be that talented and that sophisticated at her age, you're just so incredibly curious to see how her career will develop and develop." In honor of Hailee Steinfeld's birthday take a look at her best looks yet, both on and off the red carpet.

