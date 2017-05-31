The World’s Most Expensive Handbag Just Sold in Hong Kong

Any handbag aficionado knows that when it comes to high-end purses, the Birkin is the holy grail.

From Victoria Beckham's collection to Kris Jenner's custom closet devoted to the accessory, the Hermés handbag has a storied history of famous fans and worldwide devotees. But not Birkins are the same: One in particular just established a new auction record that made it the most expensive handbag in the world. On Wednesday Christie’s Hong Kong Wednesday sold a white crocodile Birkin for the eye-popping price of $379,261.

Described by the auction house as "an exceptional, matte white Himalaya Niloticus crocodile diamond Birkin," the bag features 18k white gold and diamond hardware and was crafted in 2014. Feast your eyes on it here:

Christie's

The nearly $400K purchase conveniently comes with the following: a clochette, a lock, keys, a small dustbag, a dustbag, a leather pouch, a ribbon, a small box, and a [likely regular-sized] box.

The picture at top shows a Birkin at a Christie's Hong Kong preview in 2016 and similar pieces have sold at auction for a variety of six-digit prices. The previous record for the most expensive handbag was set by a matte white croc Birkin made in 2008 that sold for $300,000.