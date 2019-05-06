Billy Porter Rode into the Met Gala on the Shoulders of Five Shirtless Men

There’s extra, and then there’s Billy Porter.

The Pose star, famous for his over-the-top red carpet looks (he wore a gown to the Academy Awards this year), arrived at the 2019 Met Gala in a truly awe-inspiring look.

Leaning into an Egyptian vibe, Porter hit the pink carpet in a bedazzled The Blonds beaded jumpsuit, cape, headdress, and custom Giuseppe Zanotti boots, glittering from head-to-toe — but he didn’t do so without a little help from his five shirtless assistants. The men carried him in on a velvet-draped plank, pharaoh style.

After stepping down from his cushy roost, Porter spread his arms to reveal that his cape transformed into a set of gilded sequined wings.

Of course, his makeup, too, was perfectly extravagant — his eyes rimmed with golden paint and rhinestones, and his lips bearing a golden stripe down the middle.

While the precise inspiration behind his look is unclear, it’s possible that he was channeling the Egyptian Goddess Isis (who had wings). Can we get an amen?