Billy Porter's Emmys Suit Was Embellished with More Than 100,000 Crystals

It’s a weekend of celebration for Billy Porter, who, in addition to celebrating his first Emmy nomination tonight, rang in his 50th birthday on Saturday.

In a short time, the Pose star has become not just a red carpet staple, but a veritable fashion legend. Extravagant J.Lo-esque ball gowns, statement-making hats, and even full Sun God garb (which included six shirtless men to carry him, of course) are all par for Porter’s red carpet course.

Naturally, the actor’s Emmys debut was no exception. The first-time nominee got ready for the show with Ketel One, dressing in a black Michael Kors suit embellished with silver stripes made of more than 100,000 crystals. And as though the two-piece wasn't extravagant enough, he topped the look off with a custom black Stephen Jones hat bearing an asymmetrical brim.

Image zoom SantiagoFelipe.com

Though Pose recently concluded its second season, it’s the show’s first that’s eligible for Emmys recognition tonight. The series, which focuses on the LGBTQ community in N.Y.C. at the height of the AIDS crisis, is nominated for six awards at the 2019 ceremony, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Porter as Ballroom “Master of Ceremonies” Pray Tell). He'll be competing against a slate of worthy opponents: Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us).