Billy Porter Wore a Dress to the Oscars and the Internet Is Shook
The Pose star slayed in a full-on ball gown.
Just when we thought we’d seen every red carpet trend imaginable, Billy Porter proved us wrong.
The Pose star arrived at the 2019 Oscars red carpet in a fabulous velvet gown with a tuxedo front and ruffled cuffs from famously inclusive designer Christian Siriano.
Twitter went wild for the gender-defying look:
Naturally, this isn’t the first time Porter has made a splash on the red carpet. The Golden Globe nominee arrived at the 2019 ceremony in an embroidered pale gray suit with a metallic embellished beige cape with a hot pink underside.
Oh, and here he is as a personified gift at the Critics’ Choice Awards:
And as it turns out, this isn’t the first time he’s worn a gown on the carpet:
Slay, Billy, S-L-A-Y.
Word of advice to awards ceremony coordinators everywhere: we need more Billy! This is a red carpet look we won’t be forgetting any time soon.