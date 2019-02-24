Billy Porter Wore a Dress to the Oscars and the Internet Is Shook

Just when we thought we’d seen every red carpet trend imaginable, Billy Porter proved us wrong.

The Pose star arrived at the 2019 Oscars red carpet in a fabulous velvet gown with a tuxedo front and ruffled cuffs from famously inclusive designer Christian Siriano.

Twitter went wild for the gender-defying look:

Just think: you have the honor of living on the same planet at the same time as Billy Porter.#Oscars2019 — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 24, 2019

Imma let you finish but Billy Porter has done the best ‘open for a surprise’ look OF ALL TIME https://t.co/hIoZUdx5CB — Stacy (@SilverStGroud) February 24, 2019

Billy Porter is the level of extra aspire to be in life #Oscars pic.twitter.com/gcFlQotg0k — you could never have a sugar daddy. (@davypalmer) February 24, 2019

The next Ryan Murphy miniseries must be Billy Porter: Power Governess pic.twitter.com/Tcqffwxzwa — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 24, 2019

This is definitely the MOMENT of the night fiercely delivered by @theebillyporter! Just real curious what’s on his feet under that gorgeous gown! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/XK6hcEBpcc — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) February 24, 2019

Naturally, this isn’t the first time Porter has made a splash on the red carpet. The Golden Globe nominee arrived at the 2019 ceremony in an embroidered pale gray suit with a metallic embellished beige cape with a hot pink underside.

Oh, and here he is as a personified gift at the Critics’ Choice Awards:

And as it turns out, this isn’t the first time he’s worn a gown on the carpet:

Slay, Billy, S-L-A-Y.

Word of advice to awards ceremony coordinators everywhere: we need more Billy! This is a red carpet look we won’t be forgetting any time soon.